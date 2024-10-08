Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Aloy's new game LEGO Horizon Adventures is out on the Switch this month, and if you're planning on downloading this game, you might be curious to know just how much space it will take up.

According to an official Switch eShop listing, you'll need around 5.9GB of free space on your system to install it. The file size of the game doesn't appear to have been revealed for the PlayStation, but the Steam listing says the PC version requires around 30GB of storage.

Other LEGO games on the Switch have all sorts of different file sizes. Lego City Undercover was close to 9 GB according to a store listing and games like the Star Wars: Skywalker Saga went past 15 GB, so this upcoming release is definitely smaller in size.

This news follows on from Nintendo sharing an official trailer of LEGO Horizon Adventures running on Switch. And in case you're wondering, yes - a physical version is also available to pre-order:

