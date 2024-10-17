The storage application Pokémon HOME has received a new update which adds a brand new feature known as the Pokémon Guidebook. In addition to this, a new distribution event for a Shiny Meloetta has kicked off.

As highlighted by Serebii.net, the new guidebook feature shows off various forms of Pokémon as well as the games their in and related Poké media. Along with this is a new Mystery Gift function, allowing users to receive gifts via NFC.

To unlock the Shiny Meloetta, you'll need to have completed the Paldea, Kitakami and Blueberry Academy Pokédexes. According to the source, this is also the first available release of a Shiny Meloetta in the games.

