The Pokémon Company is running a new limited-time distribution event for latest entries in the series Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

This time it's for the distribution of 'Roy's Fuecoco', which is tied in with the recent anime episode. The code was also made available to attendees of San Diego Comic Con. The code you'll need to redeem it is 909TEAMUP06 and you have until 31st January 2025 to redeem it.

You can see all current and previous distribution events for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in our full guide.