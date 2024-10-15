As the dust settles and details emerge following the latest round of internal video game company material finding its way onto the World Wide Web, it's a stark reminder that those monolithic companies we follow are made up of regular, ordinary people. Talented, yes — and erm, imaginative, to say the least — but still just people.
For anyone who somehow missed the news over the weekend, Pokémon developer Game Freak suffered a data leak in August which has just come to light, with various internal docs, source code to games, and other material finding its way onto the internet.
Game Freak released a statement confirming the breach and offering support to affected staff. The details are unclear right now, but online speculation suggests that an employee was targeted with a phishing scam which enabled outside access to the dev servers.
Reporting around the leak indicates that this is a big one. Fans have dubbed it the 'Freakleak' or 'teraleak', referencing approximately a terabyte of files and data taken from the server, and Nintendo gamers will probably remember the 'gigaleak' from 2020 in which huge numbers of internal Nintendo documents and archived game dev material appeared online.
Being from a single developer, this leak isn't as wide-ranging, although this particular developer happens to make the world's biggest video game franchise, with an enormous fan community known for its intense passion and fervour.
So, what does the hacked material include? As well as source code and builds of several games (including, according to claims, a playable dev build of the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A which the leaker does "not intend to share"), there are references to an as-yet-unrevealed Gen 10 game, plus a host of other data including unused art from multiple generations, mentions of "Ounce" (supposedly the Switch successor's codename), and references to future Pokémon projects including another unannounced title.