In August, Sony's official PlayStation website featured a huge banner suggesting LEGO Horizon Adventures would be arriving on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch on 14th November 2024.

During its 'State of Play 2024' broadcast today, Sony has now officially confirmed this launch date. Pre-orders will open from 3rd October 2024 across all platforms.





Pre-orders for Aloy’s colorful new adventure start next week on 3 October – and include a LEGO Shield-Weaver outfit!pic.twitter.com/JPU3PQaWHE LEGO Horizon Adventures is coming to PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch on 14 November 2024!Pre-orders for Aloy’s colorful new adventure start next week on 3 October – and include a LEGO Shield-Weaver outfit! #LEGOHorizonAdventures September 24, 2024

Here's a bit about it from the PlayStation blog: