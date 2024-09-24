In August, Sony's official PlayStation website featured a huge banner suggesting LEGO Horizon Adventures would be arriving on multiple platforms including the Nintendo Switch on 14th November 2024.
During its 'State of Play 2024' broadcast today, Sony has now officially confirmed this launch date. Pre-orders will open from 3rd October 2024 across all platforms.
Here's a bit about it from the PlayStation blog:
In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.