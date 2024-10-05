Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 779k

Last month during Sony's State of Play broadcast, a new trailer was released for LEGO Horizon Adventures alongside the release date.

Nintendo of America has now shared the official Switch version of this trailer ahead of the game's 14th November 2024 release date. It still looks quite stunning on the Switch, but we don't know what the performance will be like on the hybrid platform.

Some of the game's developers have also taken to social media to voice their excitement about this upcoming release, including Guerrilla's lead producer on franchise development:

I still cannot believe we pulled it off: developing an AAA game for Nintendo Switch by PlayStation Studios 🏹🔥 https://t.co/qwtl3pHuja October 3, 2024

Here's some more information about LEGO Horizon Adventures from the PlayStation blog: