Last month during Sony's State of Play broadcast, a new trailer was released for LEGO Horizon Adventures alongside the release date.
Nintendo of America has now shared the official Switch version of this trailer ahead of the game's 14th November 2024 release date. It still looks quite stunning on the Switch, but we don't know what the performance will be like on the hybrid platform.
Some of the game's developers have also taken to social media to voice their excitement about this upcoming release, including Guerrilla's lead producer on franchise development:
Here's some more information about LEGO Horizon Adventures from the PlayStation blog:
In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.