Hazelight Studio's co-op platformer It Takes Two has officially sold over 20 million copies since its initial launch in 2021.

This comes via an announcement from the official social media account confirming the milestone, accompanied by an image of the game's protagonists, Cody and May. It's important to note that the platform split for this isn't available, so it's unclear how many Switch copies have been sold specifically.





We’re so grateful to every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May 😍 #ItTakesTwo HAS SOLD OVER 20 MILLION!!!You’re the best fans in the world, how you have embraced our game is blowing our minds! ❤️We’re so grateful to every one of the millions upon millions who have enjoyed their time with Cody and May 😍 pic.twitter.com/wBI20lJBjq October 16, 2024

Now, also keep in mind that the game crossed 16 million back in March of this year, so the fact that it's sold a further 4 million in the months since is frankly astounding.

It's received its fair share of critical acclaim, mind you, and most notably won the Game of the Year award at the 2021 Game Awards events, alongside Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer Game.

We were quite enamoured with the Switch version too, released in November 2022. In our 8/10 verdict, we said that it's "brimming with fun, uniquely committed to co-op gaming", and "plays solidly and distinctively".