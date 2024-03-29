Hazelight Studios, the developer behind the charming co-op adventure It Takes Two, has announced that the game has now sold over 16 million copies.

Although it only launched on the Nintendo Switch in November 2022, the game has been out on other platforms since March 2021. It gained significant critical acclaim for its co-op gameplay and touching storyline, winning Game of the Year and Best Family Game at The Game Awards in 2021.

Even considering the incredibly warm reception, however, 16 million is a lot in just three years, and well deserved indeed.



What a way to start off a very exciting year… 👀 Today is not only the three year anniversary for #ItTakesTwo The game has now sold over 16 MILLION units!!! 🤯Mind-blowing that over 30 million fans have now played it, love you all so much ❤️What a way to start off a very exciting year… 👀 pic.twitter.com/nQCnDQTQa0 March 26, 2024

If you're unaware of what the game is all about at this point, it stars a married couple who, on the cusp of divorce, find their minds transported into the bodies of two dolls. Played over split-screen local multiplayer, two players must work together to solve a wide variety of puzzles in order to progress through the game.

We thought it was 'brimming with fun' in our review, awarding it a solid score of 8/10. If you haven't tried it yet and have a like-minded family member or friend to join you on the ride, we highly recommend checking it out.