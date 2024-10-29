Earlier this summer, we got our first look at the latest collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Crocs. A new range was almost upon us, with four designs inspired by iconic Kanto 'mon and a 17th October release date.

All these months on, they're finally here. The Pokémon Crocs are out in the wild as a Foot Locker exclusive in North America, where you can now pick up a Charizard, Gengar, Jigglypuff or Snorlax pair for $70 in adult sizing ($55 in kids'). The best part? They're available both in-store and online, so you don't even need to trek through tall grass to stumble across them.

We're sure there are plenty of Croc aficionados out there who have already snatched up a pair — or who are looking, longingly, at them from a screen in Europe (we feel you) — but for anyone who's still on the fence, we're here to showcase exactly what the new range has in store with a close up look at one of the fresh designs.

Crocs was kind enough to send a pair of the Charizard Classic Clogs over to our wonderful video producer Zion, and he's snapped up some sweet pictures to highlight all the details on display. So, let's see the heat...