Crocs are a bit hit and miss, right? Probably more "miss" for the most part, but there are admittedly a few styles that gain our approval. Not that we're particularly fashion conscious here at Nintendo Life, mind...

The latest style to demand your attention is a collaboration between Crocs and Sega on an officially licensed pair of Sonic the Hedgehog clogs. Available for adults, kids, and toddlers at $59.99, $49.99, and $44.99 respectively, the Crocs come with Sonic-themed charms, and can be customised with further purchasable sets.

Here's a look at some of the very important features:

- Incredibly light and fun to wear

- Water-friendly and buoyant; weighs only ounces

- Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris

- Easy to clean and quick to dry

- Pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit

- Customizable with Jibbitz™ charms

- Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort.

Those in the UK can buy a pair of kids' Sonic croc, but it doesn't look as though adult or toddler variants are available in the region at this time.

Would you buy a pair of Sonic the Hedgehog crocs? Let us know what you think in the comments below.