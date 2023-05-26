Crocs are a bit hit and miss, right? Probably more "miss" for the most part, but there are admittedly a few styles that gain our approval. Not that we're particularly fashion conscious here at Nintendo Life, mind...
The latest style to demand your attention is a collaboration between Crocs and Sega on an officially licensed pair of Sonic the Hedgehog clogs. Available for adults, kids, and toddlers at $59.99, $49.99, and $44.99 respectively, the Crocs come with Sonic-themed charms, and can be customised with further purchasable sets.
Here's a look at some of the very important features:
- Incredibly light and fun to wear
- Water-friendly and buoyant; weighs only ounces
- Ventilation ports add breathability and help shed water and debris
- Easy to clean and quick to dry
- Pivoting heel straps for a more secure fit
- Customizable with Jibbitz™ charms
- Iconic Crocs Comfort™: Lightweight. Flexible. 360-degree comfort.
Those in the UK can buy a pair of kids' Sonic croc, but it doesn't look as though adult or toddler variants are available in the region at this time.
Would you buy a pair of Sonic the Hedgehog crocs? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
i'm ready for zelda crocs tbh.
I don't see what's horrific about them? They look cute, and the chili dog was a nice nod to the old cartoon. I don't buy or wear crocs.
I don't need these, I won't wear these yet I want them so badly 😅😅
Must be pretty galling for Vector the Crocodile to miss out on this one. Other than that, they seem fine as far as crocs go.
45 for toddler is expensive! They grow out of them within months!
I like em.
Do they do them in adults size?
OCD triggered!
washing hands rapidly
Looks like standard licensed fare to me. Some 6 year old is begging for these right now.
Me wants!
They're horribly good.
