Remember back in July when we got our first look at the upcoming Kanto-themed Pokémon Crocs? Of course you do! You've also thought about them every day since, right? Well, we now have news of when we'll be able to catch 'em all, and there's not long to wait.

The upcoming collection launches on 17th October online and in select stores, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker and Champs Sports. Adult sizing will set you back $70, while a kid's range comes in slightly cheaper at $55.

Let's get a reminder of the designs. Four different colourways are available in the collection, each inspired by a different Kanto 'mon. Charizard, Snorlax, Jigglypuff and Gengar all take centre stage, with a corresponding colour palette and matching charms for each. All pairs come with a Pokéball image on the inner sole and the iconic Pokémon lettering on the 'sports mode' strap.

Here's a closer look and Foot Locker's official blurb for each pair:

Pokémon Charizard Classic Clog

These transformed Classic Clogs celebrate the fire-breathing Pokémon Charizard. They feature an orange fire swirl graphic, oversized Charizard embellishments, Charizard inspired Jibbitz™ charms, Pokémon logos, and additional space to add your own personalization. Each pair is also constructed with a Croslite™ foam footbed for maximum comfort. Slip on the Pokémon Charizard Classic Clog, and show off your passion for this fun fire-breathing character wherever you go.

Pokémon Jigglypuff Classic Clog

These clogs will have you singing in your sleep. These transformed Classic Clogs celebrate the Pokémon Jigglypuff, with a fun pink swirl graphic, oversized Jigglypuff embellishments, Jigglypuff-inspired Jibbitz™ charms, Pokémon logos, and additional space to add your own personalization. Each pair is also constructed with a Croslite™ foam footbed for maximum comfort. Slip on the Pokémon Jigglypuff Classic Clog, and show off your passion for this mesmerizing character wherever you go.

Pokémon Gengar Classic Clog

These transformed Classic Clogs celebrate the stealthy and mischievous Pokémon Gengar. They feature a purple swirl graphic, oversized Gengar embellishments, Gengarinspired Jibbitz™ charms, Pokémon logos, and additional space to add your own personalization. Each pair is also constructed with a Croslite™ foam footbed for maximum comfort. Slip on the Pokémon Gengar Classic Clog, and show off your passion for this mischievous shadow character wherever you go.

Pokémon Snorlax Classic Clog

These transformed Classic Clogs celebrate Snorlax. They feature a blue swirl graphic, oversized Snorlax embellishments, Snorlax-inspired Jibbitz™ charms, Pokémon logos, and additional space to add your own personalization. Each pair is also constructed with a Croslite™ foam footbed for maximum comfort. Slip on the Pokémon Snorlax Classic Clog, and show off your passion for this giant, cuddly character wherever you go.

Damn, we feel like we're picking our Starter Pokémon all over again. Four pairs of Crocs isn't too many, right?