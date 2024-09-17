Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

Pathea Games has revealed My Time at Evershine, the successor to My Time At Portia and My Time At Sandrock. There's no release window available yet, as it's revealed that development is still in the early stages, with a Kickstarter campaign planned to go live on 24th September 2024.

Now, the interesting thing with this one is that it's actually not confirmed for the Switch. Instead, Pathea Games has stated that it is "committed to launching My Time At Evershine on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced". Oof, the upcoming 'Switch 2' then, or whatever you want to call it!

This makes My Time At Evershine one of the first 'confirmed' Switch 2 titles. No doubt we'll see plenty more crop up when Nintendo finally lifts the lid on its next major hardware, but for now, Pathea Games can enjoy its somewhat unique position.

Let's check out the key features:

All New Story-driven Campaign - Be the Governor of a brand-new settlement on the fringes of the Free Cities, facing the almighty Duvos Empire. Recruit settlers, build infrastructure, tame the wilds, and lead your people to create a new idyllic stronghold for the Alliance filled with enchanting characters and memorable stories to enjoy. This new sequel will feature a more defined antagonist, bringing even more adventure and excitement than ever before.

New Art Direction - My Time At Evershine is the most beautiful and realistic game in the franchise to date. Environments are more expansive and varied, characters look more realistic, and animations are motion-captured to create a more believable world.

Multiplayer Co-op - For the first time in the My Time series, the campaign can be enjoyed both solo and in co-op mode with up to four players, making it perfect for family and friends. The host controls the pace of the main story, while all players share resources and money, allowing everyone to collaborate and contribute to the adventure together.

Build a Society - This ambitious sequel casts players as the all-powerful Governor, who can not only build new facilities, and explore but also command a team of recruitable and customizable NPCs. These NPCs handle the day-to-day tasks like construction and resource gathering, allowing the Governor to focus on more important decisions.

Meaningful Relationships - Social play was a key part of My Time At Sandrock and My Time At Portia. In My Time At Evershine Pathea is set to expand these systems even more. Players can recruit up to 3 followers to stay with them during day-to-day tasks or they can dispatch them to do their bidding across Northern Eufala. Pathea is targeting 8 to 10 romanceable characters in the campaign with dozens of other characters spread throughout the game. Players will also have to take their followers' needs and wants into account with tiredness and hunger impacting morale and performance. RPG players will love the deep character interactions and the ability to forge meaningful relationships, with romanceable characters integrated into the storyline and more opportunities to develop connections earlier in the campaign.

Tame A Wild New Frontier - 3 years after the events of My Time at Sandrock, the Duvos Empire has taken over the Orzu Ruins which Ethea also claims as their own, leading to a tense situation just north of the Alliance of Free Cities border in the Northern Eufaula region. In response, the Alliance has launched the North Development Plan to move settlers into the area and establish a new City-State for better defense. Evershine is one of six major new settlements in the area and will prove pivotal in the ongoing hostilities.

Mod Support - My Time at Evershine will include full mod support for both single-player and multiplayer modes, allowing players to customize and expand their RPG experience. Whether you're playing solo or with friends, the possibilities for creativity and new content are endless.

So there we have it: a confirmed 'Switch 2' game! Exciting times indeed. We'll hopefully have more information on My Time At Evershine in the coming months, but for now, let us know in the comments if you plan on picking this one up for the new console.