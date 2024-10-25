Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 782k

It was during the August 2024 Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase that we got our first look at Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer. As we rapidly approach its 5th December release date (god, is it that late in the year already?), Nintendo has released a new overview trailer showing us what to expect from the latest entry in the Fitness Boxing series — spoilers: it's more hunky instructors.

On the gameplay front, this one offers up a couple of different game modes to hopefully appeal to every boxercise fan out there. There are personal workouts with Light, Regular and Heavy difficulty settings, Quick Workout for those who want to leap straight into the action, Mitt Drills for throwing punches at your own pace and even Sit Fit Boxing to work up a sweat without standing.

Of course, it wouldn't be Fitness Boxing without some dreamy trainers too, and this trailer introduces them by the boatload. There are six fully-voiced instructors for you to choose between this time (four returning, two newbies), and this new entry gives you even more control over their appearance with customisable outfits and hairstyles.

You'll find a rundown of the game's key features and a handful of screenshots below:

New Songs: 30 new instrumental songs - many inspired by catchy pop tunes - will have players punching and dodging* to the beat. New Modes: Brand new series additions offer even more options for personalizing your fitness boxing workout, including two new modes:

- Mitt Drills allow players to set their own tempo while practicing combos with an instructor.

- Sit Fit Boxing offers an accessible training experience for players to be active without leaving their seat. Choose Your Workout: Select a single Quick Workout or build boxing exercise routines that suit a range of personal styles and movement-based goals. Choose Your Trainers: Box and bond with a choice of six fully voiced virtual instructors with customizable outfits and hairstyles, including returning favorites and two brand new ones.

Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer is now up for pre-order on the Switch eShop for $39.99 / $49.99.

While we weren't able to go hands-on with the series' recent Hatsune Miku crossover when it finally came West earlier this year, we had a pretty fun time with the Fist of the North Star collaboration back in early 2023 (even if it was still a little basic in the grand scheme of things).