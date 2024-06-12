Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

It's official, folks. After being rated by the ESRB back in April, Aksys Games has today announced that Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU will receive a Western release this Autumn.

The game was originally announced in last year's Japanese September Direct with an English-language release for Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea and Southeast Asia later confirmed for 12th June 2024.

Today's reveal that the game will be punching its way to Western retailers means that even more of us can get involved in the boxercise fun alongside the likes of Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, Megurine Luka and, of course, Hatsune Miku.

There aren't too many surprises here for those who have been involved in a Fitness Boxing game before. This entry contains the largest number of songs in the series to date and will see you working up a sweat to original tracks by Piapro characters in the new 'Miku Exercise' mode.

You can find a full list of the game's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

- Train alongside your favorite Piapro characters. Hatsune Miku, Kagamine Rin, Kagamine Len, and Megurine Luka all join in to help you get fit.

- Experience 24 classic Piapro songs and new special songs to work out to.

- Instructors Lin and Evan from the Fitness Boxing series will support you on your journey.

- Jump into the classic Fitness Boxing mode, or try the all new “Miku Exercise” mode, and work out to original songs from your favorite Piapro Characters.

- Enjoy original sporty outfits drawn by Iwato especially for this title for your Piapro training partners.

- Pass a Joy-ConTM controller to an exercise buddy and get fit together with both the classic Fitness Boxing mode and "Miku Exercise.”

We still don't have an official release date for this one just yet, though we will be keeping an eye out over the coming months as we approach the Autumn release window.