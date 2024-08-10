Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Ahead of Hatsune Miku's Fitness Boxing outing this September, Aksys Games has officially revealed the DLC on the way to the game. Players looking for some extra exercise will be able to purchase the Miku Exercise Editor, two background music packs, and additional costumes. Here's the full rundown (via PR):

Miku Exercise Editor - 19th September, $9.99

The editor allows players to choose their favourite songs and set their own actions. You can edit original versions or start completely from scratch. You can then share your creations online.

Exercise BGM Vol. 1 - 26th September, $4.99

Featuring instrumental arrangements of Piapro Characters' songs: World is Mine / ryo (supercell), Tale of the Deep-sea Lily / n-buna, dreamin chuchu / emon (Tes.)

Exercise BGM Vol. 2 - 3rd October, $4.99

Featuring more instrumental arrangements of Piapro Characters' songs: Hand in Hand / kz (livetune), kokoro / Tababoruta, Paradichlorobenzene / Garuna (OwataP)

Additional Costume Sakura Miku - 10th October, $4.99

Sakurai Miku inspired by cherry blossoms - exercise with spring-themed Hatsune Miku.