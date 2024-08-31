Update [Sun 1st Sep, 2024 00:30 BST]:

Nintendo has now issued a formal reminder about US restocks of select amiibo ahead of the launch of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Once again, this includes the Link's Awakening amiibo and the Wind Waker Zelda amiibo.

amiibo - Link: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening Series and amiibo – The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Series are returning to select retailers alongside The Legend of #Zelda #EchoesofWisdom on 9/26! pic.twitter.com/bEOfg8VRkH August 30, 2024

Original article [Thu 15th Aug, 2024 01:45 BST]:

Amiibo support is seemingly set to make a return in the upcoming release The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and ahead of the game's launch next month, Nintendo is apparently restocking two themed amiibo in the US.

If you weren't able to secure the Link's Awakening amiibo or Wind Waker style Zelda amiibo, now is your chance to order them in this new wave of stock from retailers like Best Buy, GameStop and Target. They'll set you back $15.99 each, with some listings mentioning how they are scheduled to arrive the same day as the new game on 26th September 2024.

Nintendo hasn't announced any new amiibo for Echoes of Wisdom, but there have already been requests for a chibi-like version of Princess Zelda in her new outfit. In the new Link's Awakening game on Switch, the Link amiibo allowed you to summon Shadow Link in your custom dungeons, and you could also use amiibo to save your custom dungeons.