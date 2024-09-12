Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 777k

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is just weeks out from launching on the Switch and Nintendo isn't holding back with its marketing campaign. Apart from some lifestyle ads here in the West, in Japan it's also releasing some new commercials.

The latest ones give fans a closer look at Zelda and how she'll be able to utilise the Tri Rod in-game - summoning all sorts of items to deal with enemy threats. It is only a brief look but there's still a lot to see. There's also a reminder in there that the Hyrule Edition Switch Lite will arrive on the same day.

Earlier this week, we also got a teaser of what might be...spoiler...Lon Lon Ranch, and another look at the game's overworld map has popped up on social media. Echoes of Wisdom is out 26th September 2024.