The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is just weeks out from release, but we already know a little bit about it thanks to hands-on impressions and some official gameplay reveals. The map of the Hyrule in this particular entry has also surfaced online in recent times, and now we've got another look courtesy of Game File's Stephen Totilo.

As you can see in the brief video footage below, there are all sorts of points of interest. Keep in mind, this isn't a complete version of the map (with many points of interest not yet discovered) and other sections like the 'Still World' are not even on display.

Did anyone want another look at Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's map? If so, here you go. pic.twitter.com/sPv3gcubeR September 10, 2024

