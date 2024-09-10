We're just over two weeks away from The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom's release, which means Nintendo is drumming up interest and giving us a few teases all across social media. And the company has done it once again today with some brief new gameplay footage featuring Zelda's horse-riding skills.

We've seen Zelda ride a horse before in previous Echoes of Wisdom footage, but there's something of specific interest for long-time fans here — Lon Lon Ranch! At least, that's what it appears to be — thanks to Stealth for spotting on Twitter.

At around the 21-second mark in the clip below, Zelda is seen riding a brown horse over a low fence. The camera cuts to a close-up of the princess, before cutting away at the second fence to show what looks like the famous ranch, which made its debut in Ocarina of Time.

The clip ends shortly after showing off just a part of the ranch, which looks to be surrounded by that familiar-old race track. It's also home to a bunch of different horses, which Zelda can presumably ride. Her white horse also stays there too, lending credence to the fact that this is Lon Lon Ranch.

That means we also got a very brief glimpse of the place back at the beginning of August, where Zelda jumps over the right side of the ranch.

Of course, it could be a brand new ranch! Who knows. We'll find out on 26th September anyhow. If you saw our story earlier today about the world map, you may have already spotted a ranch-like area on the map.

Are you excited to revisit Lon Lon Ranch in Echoes of Wisdom? Ride on down to the comments.