We've officially made it to September, which means the new Switch exclusive Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom arrives later this month!

Nintendo has been steadily promoting this one since its initial reveal in June and now it has taken its advertising to the next level with the game's very first commercial featuring two actors, pugs, and most importantly, some gameplay footage. It's your classic live-action Nintendo commercial!

The message of this new spot is to "save Hyrule your way". In Echoes of Wisdom, you'll be able to solve puzzles, defeat enemies, and overcome an obstacle in more ways than one. This is all thanks to Zelda's Tri Rod, which allows you to create echoes (copies of objects, enemies and other items located in the game environment) and bind things together.

In some related news, it seems...spoiler alert...Echoes of the Wisdom might offer 'normal' and 'hero' difficulties from the beginning of the game! You an read more in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life: