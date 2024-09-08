It appears there have been some more gameplay leaks of Sega's legacy revival projects. This information comes from a leaker formerly known as 'Midori'. According to the source, the footage on display is still "early" in each game's development cycle.

First up, we have a look at the Crazy Taxi reboot, which shows multiple vehicles speeding around a game world delivering passengers to their destination. This footage supposedly dates back to "2022", with claims this particular game could still be years out from release.



【Development Footage】



Early development footage of the Crazy Taxi reboot originally recorded in 2022. 【Crazy Taxi】【Development Footage】Early development footage of the Crazy Taxi reboot originally recorded in 2022. pic.twitter.com/cUKAGSdtup September 7, 2024

Previous reports suggest this new entry in the series will be a "massively multiplayer driving game". Sega has also shared a description of the new Crazy Taxi game in official documentation:

Crazy Taxi: "Innovative & Fresh Style Driving Action! Cheerful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city. Peel out the new stage of Crazy City!"

Next up is apparently an "early version" of Shinobi, showing off the game's opening movie and a brief gameplay sequence. This particular title is reportedly being handled by Lizardcube (Streets of Rage 4).



【Early Gameplay Footage】



An early version of the opening movie and gameplay sequences for the upcoming Shinobi title currently in development. 【Shinobi】【Early Gameplay Footage】An early version of the opening movie and gameplay sequences for the upcoming Shinobi title currently in development. pic.twitter.com/SDRJIjbO0d September 7, 2024

Shinobi: "Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment. Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions. Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slay evil once more. Your clan and the world are counting on you."

Again, what can be seen in the videos above is very "early" development footage, so nothing on display may necessarily be reflective of the final product.

Sega officially announced it would be reimagining five classic IP including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage late last year. Some follow up news suggested even more legacy franchises could be revitalised.

These latest leaks follow leaked footage of the new Jet Set Radio remake project in June 2024.