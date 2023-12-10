Arguably one of the biggest highlights of this year's Game Awards show was Sega's announcement it would be reimaging five classic IP including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.

In case you missed it, there is apparently even "more" to come according to the official trailer. And in the PR for this announcement, it's further noted how the "upcoming projects, spanning a range of genres are currently in different stages of development" with plans to release them "over the next several years".

Here's what Sega co-chief operating officer & Sega of America CEO Shuji Utsumi had to say about this announcement:

Shuji Utsumi: "We are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe. Today's announcement is just the start of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years.”

Sega notes how more details about the already announced games, including the "official game titles" for each one, along with release dates and platforms will be "shared in the future". One other series that may make a return beyond the initial five series announced is Virtua Fighter, as highlighted in a story by Time Extension.

What Sega revival are you most excited about and what other legacy IP from this company would you like to see make a return? Vote in the poll and leave a comment below.