Arguably one of the biggest highlights of this year's Game Awards show was Sega's announcement it would be reimaging five classic IP including Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage.
In case you missed it, there is apparently even "more" to come according to the official trailer. And in the PR for this announcement, it's further noted how the "upcoming projects, spanning a range of genres are currently in different stages of development" with plans to release them "over the next several years".
Here's what Sega co-chief operating officer & Sega of America CEO Shuji Utsumi had to say about this announcement:
Shuji Utsumi: "We are digging into our legacy and reimagining several franchises to bring these games to more audiences around the globe. Today's announcement is just the start of our initiative. First and foremost, our ambition will be to create great games with memorable characters and worlds. We hope fans of all ages will look towards our future with anticipation as we release these projects in the coming years.”
Sega notes how more details about the already announced games, including the "official game titles" for each one, along with release dates and platforms will be "shared in the future". One other series that may make a return beyond the initial five series announced is Virtua Fighter, as highlighted in a story by Time Extension.
What Sega revival are you most excited about and what other legacy IP from this company would you like to see make a return? Vote in the poll and leave a comment below.
Comments 37
Honestly, I see this as a hopeful for a port of Skies of Arcadia.
And that, my friends, is all I care for right now.
My favourite announcement of the show. But if any of the trailers revealed throughout the show, showed us anything, it showed that Nintendo really do need to up their game, hardware wise.
I hope that if we get a new NiGHTS game, it's a full 3d game this time. They experimented with the idea when Journey of Dreams was early in development, but apparently, that didn't work well. Now that they're working with 200 times better hardware, they could potentially make something truly special.
Make it so, Sega! 😛
Slow down there Sega. You can't just make worthy revivals in a day. Let the games you've already announced fully cook before adding more.
Hope this means new sonic and sega all stars racing game
First deliver something worth talking about.
@KingMike Amen. Hellelujah!
@OctoCallie20 I doubt hardware power is the primary reason that reimaginings don't work out so well. 200 times better hardware won't alone get you 200 times better gameplay.
Cant really choose, i love all of them.
I hope, Altered Beast is one of those on their list.
This was the best part of the VGAs for me. There were a lot of great announcements and I dug the show as a whole (I follow DICE for the REAL game awards). As a Sega kid for the 16-bit Era and a huge Arcade Gamer, this trailer was like a viking call-to-arms for the Sega faithful. Can't wait!
I would really like to believe this, every 5 years Sega claims this and some how it just means more and more Yakuza games.
I'm extremely cynical about anything Sega announces not named Yakuza or Total War. What is the last good Sega game made inhouse that wasn't from those IP? No, Atlas doesn't count. The last time Sega tried to make Golden Axe, it sucked ass. The last two Monkey Ball games are either bad or underwhelming, and they're either HD ports or HD level packs, yet Sega still found a way to botch them. The last Shinobi was incredibly forgettable. Crazy Taxi is the equivalent of a $5-10 indy game these days. Outside of Generations, the only universally loved Sonic game in the last 20 years was made by passionate fans. Panzer Dragoon and Streets of Rage 4 were given out to different devs and pubs.
What has Sega done in the last 20 years to give us any faith that these games won't be dumpster fires that crap all over their legacies?
@OctoCallie20 Sonic '06 was on 200 times better hardware than Sonic Adventure. That didn't seem to work out very well.
Skies of Arcadia please!
reimaging?
Anyway, just give us the originals for goodness sake.
@burninmylight Shinobi is being developed by the Streets of Rage 4 devs, so you can rest easy with that one.
@burninmylight Lizard Cube
is doing Shinobi. I thrust them 100%!
Part of me wants an Alex Kidd revival. There’s a really good unofficial sequel to Miracle World. It would be great if they could remaster that in the remake’s style and make it official.
My expectations are very tempered here... but I really hope Sega manage to pull this off. The IPs that they list are phenomenal - truly some of the greatest legacies in gaming history!
I think I would feel more comforted if they have named fewer of the initial 5... maybe 2 or 3 max, suggesting a more direct focus on 'quality' vs quantity. SOR and Jet Set would have been plenty to get the fanbase salvating IMP
Great to see Sega venture beyond just Sonic and Yakuza. As for the confirmed revivals, I'm most looking forward to Shinobi.
Crazy Taxi please. It’s still such a good arcade game with the steering wheel and the pedals and that excitement translates to consoles. Wonderful game.
About time.
Sega needs to leave Sonic alone for a bit.
They have a good legacy of other franchises that could do with some time in the limelight.
Oh my goodness please please give us billy Hatcher! Please! Bring him back!
Well, I chose Jet Set Radio, 'cause there was no "Other (comment below)" option. Also, I wonder – D's Diner/D no Shokutaku/D is owned by Sega, or by late Kenji Iino's relatives? I would like to play D's Diner games...
Make these games exclusive releases to come out as launch titles alongside a new SEGA console 🥳
We'll have to wait and see the quality of these games or who are the actual developers because Sega isn't making all of them.
@ibookboyuk I miss arcade style franchises. Unfortunately that era died with Dreamcast. Sega has alot if golden arcade franchises that should come back.
@burninmylight GA: Beast Rider is what you're referring to? It was developed by Secret Level, who was bought by Sega mid-development, so I gueeeeeesssss you could call that in-house, if we are stretching.
It doesn't really matter. If these games are farmed out to passionate developers like SoR4 etc, then that could be a very positive thing. I definitely understand the trepidation.
Honestly maybe shinobi mainly because my dad played shinobi in the arcade when he was younger.
But the games that aren’t on the list that I wanna see get new life are skies of Arcadia (mainly I heard that’s a great RPG) and billy Hatcher (because that is a game I remember really liking).
Also I wanna play all of these to see what I missed since I never played any of these.
@Duncanballs Yes. They are sitting on some great stuff.
I'm excited. Just want to know who is making each of the games. As I've said a thousand times, yeah. Give your franchises to people who want to make them. People who DREAM of making a new Shinobi or Golden Axe, etc.
I'm hopeful.
@MARl0 and that seals it. That's a dream game to me. SoR 4 is basically perfect, and Shinobi is my jam.
@Greatluigi but you played SoR2 and 4 yes???
Seems weird that people in the comments are acting like SEGA doesn’t look at their past often already, when they’ve greenlit revivals for Shenmue, Virtua Fighter, Panzer Dragoon, Streets of Rage, Alex Kidd, House of the Dead, Chu Chu Rocket, Super Monkey Ball, Space Channel 5, Toejam & Earl, Wonder Boy, Samba de Amigo and Cosmic Smash all within the last few years.
Anyways, most looking forward to a new 3D Streets of Rage and I want to see either Pulseman or Seaman get revived.
First I pop in and add to the line that begs for Skies of Arcadia
Second...please please please Zombie Revenge!
Would love new or even remasters of Virtua Striker 2, Virtua Fighter 2 and Sega Rally please!
I'm a bit skeptical as i suspect they are all low budget games.
Quantity over quality.
Sega's major games is still released exclusively on PC.
Yakuza is the only big series for consoles.
I think Sega has been doing good work as of late. Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania was pretty solid, Samba de Amigo was enjoyable, and the Sonic games have been consistently pretty good as well.
I haven't really played any of these other franchises being revived by Sega, but I had never played Samba or Monkey Ball before, either. So I will likely pick up Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio at the very least, whenever they come out. Not sure if I'd be that into the others, but we'll see. NiGHTS is a series I've never played but always wanted to, so hopefully it makes a return as well. Would also like to see more Sonic Ports/Remakes, especially Generations, Lost World, and Adventure. And sure, might as well make a new All-Stars Racing while they're at it, why not?
Beyond that, I really don't even know what other IP Sega owns. I know they have the rights to Puyo Puyo, and I think they're the parent company of Atlus who makes the Persona games, and then there's Yakuza, Panzer Dragoon, and I think that Fantasy Star Online thing is owned by them as well but I know nothing about it. Is that basically Sega's whole catalog, or am I leaving off something important?
Anyways, I'm very pleased with what Sega is been doing and frankly think the past several years (since 2017) have been the best era of gaming... ever. I'd say starting in around 2008, there was just a lot of terrible business decisions going on in the industry for the span of a decade that just felt very opposite of what the fans wanted--Sonic Boom, Sticker Star, Crash: Mind Over Mutant, Spyro becoming exclusive to Skylanders, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures... it was not a fun time. But companies have finally learned to go back to what worked before with remakes of beloved classics and then using those as the foundation for brand-new entries. It's been a joy to see.
