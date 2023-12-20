Sega has published its Management Meeting 2023 Presentation slides, which give us a few more small details about its plans to revive some of its classic franchises (via Gematsu).

The quintet of revivals — potentially new entries in classic series' or reboots — were revealed at The Game Awards at the beginning of December: Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage. And until today, we knew very little about them.

The meeting took place on 12th December, and while most of the notes cover profits, margins, and brand growth (typical meeting things!), there's one slide towards the end (page 36) that has some new artwork and details for the five confirmed revivals.

There's not a ton of new info here, but it is new info nonetheless. It may be a little hard to read from the slide above, too, so we'll pop all the details below for you. Each of the new images is really just a bit of an advertisement, or a summary, to showcase the future of Sega to the rest of the business.

Some interesting little tidbits can be pulled from these short summaries. Namely, the Jet Set Radio game looks like it's going to be open-world, while Golden Axe may well be a reboot or origin story about the titular weapon. Perhaps the most concrete piece of news here is that the new Streets of Rage looks like it'll be called Streets of Rage: Revolution.

Crazy Taxi

Innovative & Fresh Style Driving Action!

Cheerful feeling of freedom x Fusion of nature and city. Peel out the new stage of Crazy City! Golden Axe

Warriors arise to subdue the demons!

Defeat your enemies with a variety of attacks with swords and magic! The legendary story about the battle axe 'Golden Axe' is about to begin! Jet Set Radio

'Counter-Culture'. Tokyo Street Open World

Experience the 'rebellion' movement that feels free in a suffocating society. Make friends, increase your fans, and create a movement! Shinobi

Slay the enemies in the silence of the moment.

Run through the world of Shinobi full of monsters and ninja actions.

Grab Oborozuki, the legendary sword, and slay evil once more.

Your clan and the world are counting on you. Streets of Rage: Revolution

Beloved side-scrolling beat 'em up action series!

Take control of one of the ex-officers and make the city a place where people no longer have to walk the 'Streets of Rage'.

So, it's only a smattering of new info — no platforms, developers, or much else confirmed — but at least there are some things we've gained here. We're crossing our fingers at least some of these will be coming to Switch, or another Nintendo platform.

Sega has plans to bring back other franchises, too, not just the ones confirmed here, and it's got us thinking about what we want to see next: