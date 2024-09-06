With rumours of a Switch successor announcement ramping up, it's worth keeping in mind that Nintendo still has lofty ambitions when it comes to its current hardware. According to its most recent financial data, Nintendo is still aiming to shift 13 million Switch consoles before the end of the current fiscal year.

How will it achieve this? Well, we know a new special edition Switch Lite is on the way to accompany The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, but according to Dealabs (which is known to provide reliable information on unannounced projects), Nintendo is also prepping a new hardware bundle for the upcoming holiday season.

Currently slated for release in Europe, the bundle will consist of a Nintendo Switch - OLED Model console with a digital copy of Super Mario Bros. Wonder and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. Priced at €349, Dealabs states that the bundle will likely launch before mid-October, with 23rd September and 3rd October 2024 being mentioned as key potential launch dates.

North America is also reportedly getting a new hardware bundle, but Dealabs is unable to comment on whether it will be the same as Europe's.

It's also worth keeping in mind that the console included in the bundle is not a limited edition to coincide with Super Mario Bros. Wonder; only the packaging itself will be altered to reflect the addition of the game.

If this turns out to be accurate, we'd say Nintendo likely has a very healthy holiday season coming up. The combination of a Zelda-themed Switch Lite and a Mario Wonder OLED bundle is incredibly tempting, to say the least, so perhaps Nintendo can hit that 13 million target after all. Only time will tell.