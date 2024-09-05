Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Image: Nintendo

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is fast approaching and we've now got the first batch of preview impressions doing the rounds. This includes a "hands on" courtesy of our lovely senior video producer Alex Olney:

"We left wanting more. Wishing we could stay on and progress further than we were allowed, wishing we could take a copy home and start playing around with everything. We even wanted to replay a lot of what we’d already done because we knew there were other ways we could have done things, and because the game doesn’t really care how you solve something as long as you solve it."

So, what does everyone else think of Zelda's new outing so far? Here's the rundown:

Mashable

"Echoes of Wisdom is a hybrid between what Zelda used to be and what Zelda is now. In other words, it seems to be taking the more structured, puzzle-based overworld and dungeon design from old Zelda games and giving players a mechanical toolset more akin to the last two comparatively freeform entries: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild."

The Verge

"It feels like Nintendo’s supercharged the classic top-down Zelda formula by infusing it with many of the franchise’s cleverest innovations. It’s not exactly an open world or classic Zelda, but it’s something new — and it’s a perfect fit for the princess."

Destructoid

"The wait for its September 26 launch date is now much more difficult. So far, the Tri Rod is a brilliant idea for a Zelda-led odyssey. Using it to tactfully solve puzzles and fight enemies felt natural and engaging."

Polygon

"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom may not have the gargantuan scope of recent 3D Zelda games, but it does appear to have similarly creative gameplay and player flexibility. It plays like a classic Legend of Zelda game, though, pairing old-school puzzle-solving and dungeon-crawling with ingenuity, resulting in a magical combination of styles. Zelda’s first solo adventure already feels like a winner."

GoNintendo

"Echoes of Wisdom now lets our imaginations run wild in a 2D setting in ways never before experienced…and how could you not be truly thrilled by that?!"

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom launches exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on 26th September 2024. Will you be adding this one to your collection? Let us know in the comments.