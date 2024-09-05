@JohnnyMind

These are all valid points but the difference is the progression arc.

In BOTW the player has the same physics system / framework to use at the start. The only difference is the intensity of ability. So they can play any of the divine beasts in any order. Or head straight to Ganon and try to beat him to death with a pot lid and a torch.

In ALTTP you couldn't get to death mountain without the glove. And it wasn't just barriers on the over world. But also dungeons. There were rooms you couldn't enter until you got the dungeon item which was integral to solving the dungeon itself. This made each of them unique. Where as with BOTW because there is no item progression everything can be resolved with the initial toolkit. And this was even more so with TOTK when ultra hand and fuse replaced everything.

When I was playing the Links Awakening Switch port I was reminded I was playing a game boy game. This is based on a SNES game.

To put it another way, think of how long it takes to walk from Links House to Kakariko village (or lost woods) in BOTW compared to ALTTP. Once you strip away the progression pathway and back tracking we see in Classic Zelda games (forced linear play through) I think this game will just be too short.