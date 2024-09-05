So, what does everyone else think of Zelda's new outing so far? Here's the rundown:
"Echoes of Wisdom is a hybrid between what Zelda used to be and what Zelda is now. In other words, it seems to be taking the more structured, puzzle-based overworld and dungeon design from old Zelda games and giving players a mechanical toolset more akin to the last two comparatively freeform entries: Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild."
"It feels like Nintendo’s supercharged the classic top-down Zelda formula by infusing it with many of the franchise’s cleverest innovations. It’s not exactly an open world or classic Zelda, but it’s something new — and it’s a perfect fit for the princess."
"The wait for its September 26 launch date is now much more difficult. So far, the Tri Rod is a brilliant idea for a Zelda-led odyssey. Using it to tactfully solve puzzles and fight enemies felt natural and engaging."
"The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom may not have the gargantuan scope of recent 3D Zelda games, but it does appear to have similarly creative gameplay and player flexibility. It plays like a classic Legend of Zelda game, though, pairing old-school puzzle-solving and dungeon-crawling with ingenuity, resulting in a magical combination of styles. Zelda’s first solo adventure already feels like a winner."
"Echoes of Wisdom now lets our imaginations run wild in a 2D setting in ways never before experienced…and how could you not be truly thrilled by that?!"