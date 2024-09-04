Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 776k

We are mere weeks away from the release of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom on 26th September and just to get the excitement levels even higher, we have a crisp 15 minutes of brand-new gameplay footage to share with you.

The above footage comes from our recent trip to a hands-on event, where we got to play through the opening section of Echoes of Wisdom and see all its new features in action. The gameplay sees Zelda exploring some of the game's early locales, taking on monsters and solving puzzles with the handy Echoes tool — something we'll be heavily reliant on for the rest of the game, we'd wager.

If you have been keeping up to date with every trailer drop so far, this new footage is well worth checking out to see how the game actually plays (spoiler: it seems to run really rather well).

And if this footage has whetted your appetite for more Zelda chit-chat, you can find our full thoughts on the preview below.