Ahead of the launch of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom next week, Nintendo has been promoting the game in all sorts of ways. As part of this, it's teamed up with Lawson convenience stores in Japan.

Although the campaign has been live since August, a new wave of goodies are coming next week on 24th September 2024, closer to the release of the game. As highlighted by Siliconera, Zelda fans will be able to claim "a variety of clear files" featuring the characters from the new game when they purchase specific snack products.

Along with this, fans with the My Nintendo app can also use GPS check-in to score a free Echoes of Wisdom background image for their phone. This offer is valid until 7th October 2024.

Lawson x The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom campaign starts 9/24! You can get a clear file of your but certain sweets, and there’s new merch including a bag and tumbler! Sadly no collab food, I was in the mood for some Zelda chicken. pic.twitter.com/65USH5pS9J September 18, 2024

As for the bag and tumbler, these items are available to pre-order on the My Nintendo Store in Japan. The sticker sheet is available with download cards of the game, physical orders come with a poster, and there's a sweepstakes for three Zelda-themed puzzles that will be given out to 115 people. 15 fans can also win a Master Sword Proplica.

