Alongside the first anniversary of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it's been announced the Bandai Spirits Tamashii Nations 'Proplica' Master Sword will launch in Japan later this year. Pre-orders have also gone live.

According to the My Nintendo Store in Japan, this sword is scheduled to release in September 2024 with shipping sometime during the same month and October 2024. It's available for pre-order on select websites as well and is priced at around $200. It can be imported from Amazon Japan, too.

Here's a translated description, along with a look:

The Master Sword that appears in the "Legend of Zelda" series is now available in PROPLICA. With a total length of approximately 105cm [about 41 inches], it has an impressive shape that gives off an overwhelming presence. Contains 8 songs from the "The Legend of Zelda" series. It also has built-in button actions and vibration gimmicks. *This product is a display model that can be enjoyed indoors. Do not take it outdoors or swing it around. [Set contents] Main body, sheath, display stand set [Material] Made of ABS

The release date update for this replica Master Sword follows last week's reveal of an official art book and soundtrack for Tears of the Kingdom.