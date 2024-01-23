For the creatures designs sure the gameplay it's Ark Survival Evolved, menu, technologies, stamina (or climbing of BOTW), temperature/fortitude system (the HUD element is very BOTW/TOTK though it's very similar it's a bit much), point system, creatures as walking commandable machines.

If assets (visuals people notice more than game design anyway I look at game design more) sure they are similar to a lot of Pokemon.

Many AAA have been doing gameplay copying in their own ways for years. Palworld isn't a monster catching game like Digimon or Yokai Watch but I mean in a way I get what people mean so technically yeah even if not an RPG in the same way the others are just a Survival game.

But I mean many games take popular games (not assets of course) but game mechanics to a tee. Indie platformers are too Banjo/Mario 64 inspired, 5th/6th gen all platformers had unique ideas in them you couldn't find any clones there like Indies nowadays. So many Indie platformers feel like fan games but with different aspects. Or expanding off the same ideas and it's just boring.

Outrun clones when at least Codemasters and Milestone went you know what region system from Forza Motorsport in Ride 4 and WRC 2023 with Sega GT somewhat car builder lets have interesting mechanics again then boring business models and realism all the time or 'live services'. Forza Motorsport has a position selector wooooooooooooooooooooow how impactful to a live service game.

No Glover, no Chameleon Twist tongue moves in any grapple hook game, no Space Station SIlicon Valley (Ancestors was ok but Biomutant could have used some of that magic, gas immunity sure, no animal traits/abilities but animal sprinting animation might as well play as a human it makes no different visually as an animal).

PS3/360 shooters so much cover based shooting (Gearse/Uncharted popularised it, Killswitch started it and no one really knows that game compared to the other two, RIP Namco US and their work there).

So many games are nowadays are popular titles, nostalgia and tweaking it slightly gameplay wise or just boring. Originality went out the window years ago at this point.

So many AAA or Indies not always ripping off but following too strongly other games elements and to mixed results sometimes. SO many open worlds suck and many devs that aren't used to making them having to conform is just sad. Trend chasing is hilarious. Unless they genuinely have something to bring to the table why bother.

I still can play Sunset Overdrive for it's weapons, rail grinding (not as good as Scaler for obstacles on them or speed but still above and below when Ratchet doesn't even do that) and tower defence. The collect things on the map sure and more but no one putting tower defence there it's always boring outposts.

Splatoon/Foamstars gameplay wise aren't the same SPlatoon is better, Foamtstars humans, walking, foam shooting..... no fun modes just deathmatch and a Splatoon like platform mode that's different. Boring. No oil, traps, foam maze, surfing race (Why just a surfboard entry animation to an arena how weak), foam building contest, nothing as fun as those and sure I don't think my ideas are that great but at least thinking with foam than 'foam' its there it's for shooting and it's boring.