Palworld has been the talk of the video game space since last week and its popularity continues to rise with over eight million sales now. It's admittedly drawn a lot of comparisons to the Pokémon series in this short time, and now it seems The Pokémon Company has issued an official statement in response.

While 'Palworld' isn't directly named, The Pokémon Company notes in this statement issued on 25th January 2024 how it does not permit any use of the Pokémon IP in this game and "intends to investigate" any infringement of IP rights related to Pokémon. Here's the statement in full:

Inquiries Regarding Other Companies’ Games

We have received many inquiries regarding another company’s game released in January 2024. We have not granted any permission for the use of Pokémon intellectual property or assets in that game. We intend to investigate and take appropriate measures to address any acts that infringe on intellectual property rights related to the Pokémon. We will continue to cherish and nurture each and every Pokémon and its world, and work to bring the world together through Pokémon in the future.

The Pokémon Company

Earlier this week, Nintendo acknowledged the existence of Palworld but refused to comment any further. The Pokémon Company's former chief legal officer has also admitted he's surprised the game got this far.