Last week, NetherRealm officially revealed its plans for the second year of Mortal Kombat 1. It includes the Khaos Reigns story DLC expansion, a new Kombat Pack, and the arrival of Animalities as a free update. Apparently it won't end there, either.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con recently, Mortal Kombat series co-creator Ed Boon mentioned how the newest entry in the series would deliver "years of content" beyond this, and reiterated how this is just "year two" of the game.

"We had Mortal Kombat 11, Aftermath and then Ultimate, right - so we would keep adding characters, add story what not, so that's kind of like the way we're doing our games now...we were pretty sure when we launched Mortal Kombat 1 that we were going to be doing years of content, so this is year two."

It's not the first time Ed Boon has said something like this, and these plans are no doubt subject to change.

These comments from Boon follow a statement from Warner Bros earlier this year mentioning how it wanted to double-down on its commitment to live service games, stating at the time how it was no longer about launching a "one-and-done console game".

Mortal Kombat 1's Khaos Reigns story, Kombat Pack (containing six new fighters) and free updates will begin rolling out this September. The new invasions season has also gone live.