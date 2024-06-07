Sony's Horizon series is coming to Switch in Lego form. As rumoured before today's Summer Game Fest's opening showcase, LEGO Horizon Adventures does indeed exist, but the big surprise is that it's coming on day one to Nintendo's Switch.
Scheduled to launch Holiday season 2024, this game is co-developed by Guerrilla, the studio behind the Horizon series, and Studio Gobo. Described as "a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the events of the world of Horizon," you'll control a Danish plastic version of series protagonist Aloy in a game "designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen."
Here's some more blurb courtesy of Sony's PlayStation blog:
In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.
Surprised? We certainly were. Let us know below if you like the look of this one.
This is… interesting.
This wasn't on my Bingo Card.
I guess Sony are…
…broadening their Horizons
Well, this is certainly a surprise. Certainly did not expect to have Horizon in any shape or form on the Switch.
LOL, uh that's random. Then again, Lego Rock Band exists, so anything is possible. 😂
First Xbox games on Playstation, and now a Playstation game on Switch?! Maybe they could bring over Ratchet and Clank and Astrobot as well, if they will continue to go multi-platform now
After thinking about it I think it's actually a pretty smart marketing move. The series has some broad appeal in terms of its characters and setting and Lego on its own is also a draw, so putting it on Switch might work to make some people curious enough to look into the main games on PS5 or PC.
Instant BAN from me. 🙄
I never like that 1st party Sony game, make them as LEGO character just made me really disgusted.
@larryisaman Just need the Horatio Caine putting on the sunglasses gif.
Yet another PS IP on a Nintendo platform
At this rate, having Gravity Rush and Ape Escape on the next Nintendo platform seems plausible
This is such a fascinating timeline, I can't wait to see what happens next
Probably a contractual obligation from the Lego company to put it on at least Switch, similar to MLB mandating The Show becoming multiplatform.
@FragRed YEEEEEAAAAHHHHHH!!!!!!!
Did not have this on my bingo card. I guess I'll buy this one on Switch for the novelty.
Never played either of the Horizon games, but might check this out. Is this a sign of more PS games coming to Nintendo? Would love to see the new Astrobot on Switch/Switch 2.
Question is will Sony release more games on Switch and the Switch 2?
@KryptoniteKrunch Would be cool if the Switch 2 see's the mainline entries hit it as they're great.
Horizon is still on my backlog but I've enjoyed overall lego games (and the skywalker saga ran really well on switch). Really interested.
Doubtful. This is less a First Party title on Switch and more a Lego game dressed in a Horizon Skin that is probably what made the bridge to Switch possible.
Still, stranger things have happened…
That being said - this game looks UTTERLY charming. I’m incredibly happy to see a cherpy and more derpy version of Aloy played by the same actress. That’s got to have been fun.
Woah, I certainly didn't expect that one.😳😆 Such news could drive me to expect Gravity Rush dilogy on Switch with a much straighter face... unless... eh, scratch that, EVEN if that also had to be a Lego incarnation.😄
Certainly putting this on my wishlist as we- oh wait, @Anti-Matter just banned it above, guess I'm out of luck here.😿😏
Switching platforms, I see.
@DennisReynolds or go full on and release a Switch/Portal hybrid!
Must be Switch 2. The Star Wars SAGA runs like trash on the Switch so I don't I think this would be much better, if at all better.
What. No, I have nothing else to say. That's it, man, I'm just that dumbfounded.
Makes sense. (A) it's not the main Horizon series (B) a lot of Switch players are younger which is the main target market for the Lego games. Also, this may entice some Switch-only players to buy a PS5 if they want the FULL Horizon experience.
How would you guys feel if they'd make a Lego Mario, Lego Amimal Crossing or Lego Zelda game and put it on all platforms?
@sanderev
I don't even want LEGO Mario or Animal Crossing or even LEGO Zelda.
They will not look appealing for me.
I prefer LEGO CITY as I don't like a lot of popular franchise crossover.
Mostly, popular stuffs means bad quality / terrible stuffs in my definition.
@Steel76 I want Forbidden Siren and Kuon on Switch...
This is so incredibly random... and really not in a good way.
Not being on Xbox is an amusing little bit of spite, but Sony CONTINUEING to try and push Aloy specificlaly as an "icon of gaming" just seems.. sad and petty. To go to THIS degree to try and make her "hip and relatable with the youth" is just, it's kinda pathetic honestly.
Things I Never Expected Part One:
THIS lol
Releasing it on everything but Xbox is so freaking funny. Unfortunately this is the highlight of the show.
I'm glad this is on Switch where couch co-op Lego games belong. I almost never double dip on games but this looks different enough. Plus couch co-op means I can play it with my wife. Getting it on PS5 though, I have to imagine it will run and look better on there on our 4k Tv.
Up next: Lego Breath of the Wild is coming out on Xbox and PS5
Dang first Pharrell Williams is getting legofied now horizon? I don’t know if it’s the year of Lego or what i can get behind this.
@nhSnork eh ignore him. He just hates charm and fun.
@Anti-Matter it's a really reasonable point of view. However, aren't you the enjoyer of half-baked licensed cash grabs published by Outright Games?
@sorraks
The games from Outright Games are not half baked cash grab games in my defence.
I have quite a lot of games by Outright Games, on PS4 and PS5 and the games played well on PlayStation machines.
I still keep following their channel on YouTube.
Any upcoming kids games by Outright Games, as long still looks appealing for me since from first impression, I will consider the games.
I think this could be the start of more Lego games based of Playstation franchises, especially if it sells well. Maybe we will get some Lego Nintendo games as well in the future.
Huh!?
Like, I get it from a target-audience standpoint but....HUH!?!?!?
Confusion aside, it does look like just as much of a delightfully goofy romp as the other modern LEGO games. I definitely feel like it leans more towards the 'LEGO' part of the title than the 'Horizon' bit but it still looks immensely charming all the same.
Does this mean there's even just a small... teeny, tiny chance that we could see some of Sony's other IP on a Nintendo platform? I mean, they're putting their games on PC. Maybe they're starting to not view Nintendo as a direct competitor like how Xbox has put a bunch of their titles on Switch.
Being able to play games like Sly Cooper and Jak and Daxter on the go is the dream. I could finally die a happy man.
I'd be happy to see a sequel to Lego City Undercover!
