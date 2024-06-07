Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 768k

Sony's Horizon series is coming to Switch in Lego form. As rumoured before today's Summer Game Fest's opening showcase, LEGO Horizon Adventures does indeed exist, but the big surprise is that it's coming on day one to Nintendo's Switch.

Scheduled to launch Holiday season 2024, this game is co-developed by Guerrilla, the studio behind the Horizon series, and Studio Gobo. Described as "a playful and light-hearted story inspired by the events of the world of Horizon," you'll control a Danish plastic version of series protagonist Aloy in a game "designed for two-player action without the need for split-screen."

Here's some more blurb courtesy of Sony's PlayStation blog:

In a distant future, the land is made of LEGO bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game’s leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery. There’s much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons — all beautifully recreated in LEGO elements.

Surprised? We certainly were. Let us know below if you like the look of this one.