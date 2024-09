Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

After being announced for the Switch earlier this year during a Nintendo Direct, Square Enix's Fantasian Neo Dimension has finally locked in a release date.

It will be releasing for the Switch and multiple other platforms on 5th December 2024. As we've previously highlighted, this turn-based RPG was originally released on Apple Arcade and was created by Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi. This version will be expanded upon for consoles.

