During Nintendo's June Direct, Square Enix announced an enhanced version of Mistwalker's turn-based Apple Arcade RPG Fantasian on multiple platforms including the Switch.
FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (from the creator of the Final Fantasy series Hironobu Sakaguchi) has now been rated by the ESRB, and it's revealed a little bit more about what to expect from this new enhanced release. The game was also previously locked in for a 'Holiday 2024' launch on the Switch - so it seems it's still on track for this window.
The game's rating is 'E' for everyone and it includes fantasy violence, mild blood, mild suggestive themes, and use of alcohol and tobacco. Here's the full rating summary:
T"his is a role-playing in which players assume the role of a treasure hunter on a quest to regain his lost memory. As players explore a fantasy world, they interact with characters, recruit party members, and engage human enemies and fantasy creatures (e.g., golem, giant skeletons, robot sentries) in turn-based combat. Players can choose weapon strikes and magic spells from a menu; battles are highlighted by light bursts and screen-shaking effects. One boss creature has blood streaks on its mask and armor; still-screen images depict blood drops on the ground and dripping from a character's face. A handful of female characters are designed with suggestive features (e.g., deep cleavage, slight breast jiggle). During the course of the game, players can encounter drunk characters; a background image depicts a character smoking a cigar."