During Nintendo's June Direct, Square Enix announced an enhanced version of Mistwalker's turn-based Apple Arcade RPG Fantasian on multiple platforms including the Switch.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (from the creator of the Final Fantasy series Hironobu Sakaguchi) has now been rated by the ESRB, and it's revealed a little bit more about what to expect from this new enhanced release. The game was also previously locked in for a 'Holiday 2024' launch on the Switch - so it seems it's still on track for this window.

The game's rating is 'E' for everyone and it includes fantasy violence, mild blood, mild suggestive themes, and use of alcohol and tobacco. Here's the full rating summary: