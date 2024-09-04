Previously exclusive to Apple Arcade, Fantasian Neo Dimension is coming to Switch (and other consoles) later in 2024 as an expanded version of Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi's RPG. And while we're still waiting for a specific release date, hands-on previews for the game have dropped and given us some new information.

One of the coolest features of the game was highlighted in PlayStation Blog's impressions — a customisable soundtrack that harks back to Sakaguchi and composer Nobuo Uematsu's past. Yep, you'll be able to select Final Fantasy songs and listen to them while you're in combat. Very, very cool.

RPG Site goes into a bit more detail in its preview, highlighting specific games, though notably, most of them are post-Sakaguchi and Uematsu. Songs from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters (specific titles weren't mentioned, but we'd assume all, or at least Final Fantasy VI), Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker and Dawntrail, Final Fantasy VII Remake and Rebirth, and Final Fantasy XVI.

One of the neat things about this feature is you don't just have to select the song you want to listen to, but you can select Random which will pick a different song every time you enter combat. Either choose a game you potentially want to hear music from, or just let the game select from any game whatsoever.

Alongside all of today's previews, our sister site Push Square had the chance to interview Hironobu Sakaguchi about Fantasian Neo Dimension, his legacy, and his return to PlayStation.

The Final Fantasy creator formed Mistwalker back in 2004, which has developed titles for Mobile, Xbox, and Nintendo, but never a Sony console. Notably, Mistwalker's last game on a Nintendo console was 2011's action RPG The Last Story.

Are you looking forward to Fantasian Neo Dimension this year? Take your turn in the comments.