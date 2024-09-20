The Tokyo Game Show is fast approaching and more developers are revealing their plans for this year's event. Capcom has now lifted the lid on its own schedule, revealing it will be running its online program from 26th September 2024.

Featuring a summary on our latest titles and an additional look at Monster Hunter Wilds!



On the Switch front, Capcom recently released Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. It will follow this up next year with the second fighting collection.

You'll be able to tune in on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel. If there are any major announcements, we'll be sure to let you know.