The Tokyo Game Show is fast approaching and more developers are revealing their plans for this year's event. Capcom has now lifted the lid on its own schedule, revealing it will be running its online program from 26th September 2024.
Fans can expect the following titles to feature as well as the upcoming release Monster Hunter Wilds. Here's the rundown:
- Street Fighter 6
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection
- Monster Hunter Now
- Monster Hunter Wilds
On the Switch front, Capcom recently released Ace Attorney Investigations Collection and Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. It will follow this up next year with the second fighting collection.
You'll be able to tune in on the official Tokyo Game Show YouTube channel. If there are any major announcements, we'll be sure to let you know.