The Tokyo Game Show will take place later this month and more publishers are slowly revealing the lineup of games they'll be showing off at the big event.
Some of the latest reveals come from Square Enix and Arc System Works. Starting with Square Enix, it will be hosting a special live stream schedule between 26th and 29th of September. The games on show include the following (via Gematsu):
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince
- FANTASIAN Neo Dimension
- Final Fantasy XIV Online
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- PowerWash Simulator
- Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
- Visions of Mana
Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii will also be making an appearance as a special guest and there will be special stage events for multiple games including Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, revealing more information about these titles as well as the "latest gameplay footage".
Arc System Works has also revealed its lineup between the same dates, with the company planning to demo the following titles (thanks, Go Nintendo):
- Double Dragon Revive
- Guilty Gear Strive - Nintendo Switch Edition
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next
There will also be four panels taking place including:
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes
- Double Dragon Revive
- Guilty Gear −Strive− Nintendo Switch Edition
- River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next
Other companies at this event include developers and publishers like Capcom, Koei Tecmo and Sega / Atlus.
As usual, we'll be covering all the major announcements at this year's event.
I'm hoping we get demos for Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake & Fantasian Neo Dimension.
I'm hoping for some Dragon's Dogma 2 news, hopefully some DLC. And perhaps a hint that it's coming to the Switch 2.
Surely PowerWash Simulation with it's Shrek dlc will take up all the attention from the Japanese attendees.
I wonder what’s going on with Dragon Quest XII? When will we get an update on that game? That would be a very welcome surprise, so I’m sure it won’t happen lol.
Metaphor: Refantazio on switch 2 please
Please let GG Strive work well. I've been itching to play it for ages, but I have no device capable of decently running it.
Is Under Night still in active development? I thought it was done...
@MSaturn
it feels like with dragon quest we often get announcements, then long periods of no info then suddenly the floodgates open.
Makes me wonder if it ends up being one of the first games announced for "switch 2" similar to how DQXI was announced for switch iirc before we even knew the switch's name.
Great lineup so far, looking forward to seeing/hearing more of practically all these games!
@Zeebor15 Nah French Bread is currently working on DLC for the game. The wait times seem to be about 6 months or so for each character probably because of the time it takes to make their level of sprite art, but it is very much still being supported
Some good lineups up there, particularly from Square Enix. Looking forward to more Dragon Quest coverage in particular.
@Fighting_Game_Loser Disturbing
I'm surprised Dragon Quest Monsters is being shown off there, is it a version for other consoles?
