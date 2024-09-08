The Tokyo Game Show will take place later this month and more publishers are slowly revealing the lineup of games they'll be showing off at the big event.

Some of the latest reveals come from Square Enix and Arc System Works. Starting with Square Enix, it will be hosting a special live stream schedule between 26th and 29th of September. The games on show include the following (via Gematsu):

Dragon Quest creator Yuji Horii will also be making an appearance as a special guest and there will be special stage events for multiple games including Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake, revealing more information about these titles as well as the "latest gameplay footage".

Arc System Works has also revealed its lineup between the same dates, with the company planning to demo the following titles (thanks, Go Nintendo):

There will also be four panels taking place including:

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes

Double Dragon Revive



Guilty Gear −Strive− Nintendo Switch Edition

River City Saga: Three Kingdoms Next

Other companies at this event include developers and publishers like Capcom, Koei Tecmo and Sega / Atlus.

As usual, we'll be covering all the major announcements at this year's event.