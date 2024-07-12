While it might still feel like a long way off, we are rapidly approaching the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on 26th September. We're so close, in fact, that the pre-order bonuses are starting to pop up.

My Nintendo Store UK has today revealed its offering and while the extra goodies and bundles might not be quite as impressive as the figurine frenzy that we saw for Luigi's Mansion 2 HD, there's still a nice bit of Zelda merch that you can get your hands on.

First up, we have the bonus keyring which comes as standard with all £49.99 / €59.99 pre-orders. Measuring in at approximately 6cm in size with a metal epoxy cover, the keyring depicts Zelda in her cover art pose, Tri Rod in the air and ready to summon up some tables.

For an additional £11 / €13, you can sub out this keyring for a snazzy Echoes of Wisdom wall scroll, which displays the cover art in all its glory. This one measures in at 38 x 60 x 30 cm.



Both pre-order options are now available from My Nintendo Store UK and the bonuses will be sticking around "while stocks last".

There's still a bit of time before Echoes of Wisdom comes our way in September, but we're already diving deep into the reveal trailer and timeline theories to get us prepared for Zelda's first starring role.