After being teased earlier this year, Good Smile Company has finally given us a proper look at the upcoming Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf figma and it's a beauty.

Set to release in Q4 2025, the highly-detailed figure retails for $84.99 / €104 (or your regional equivalent) and pre-orders are now live from both the North American and European Good Smile websites.

As we've come to expect from the company's figma range, the Ganondorf design comes with three different face plates (standard, shouting and goading) and an arsenal of optional weapon parts including a Gloom Sword, Gloom Spear and the Demon King's Bow.





From "The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom" comes a figma of Link's nemesis, Ganondorf! The figma comes with plenty of parts to recreate Ganondorf's various scenes from the game!

You can get a closer look at all the details in the following gallery:

Standing at 190mm (7.48 inches) the Ganondorf figure will tower above both the Link and Zelda designs that Good Smile revealed earlier this year. It will be a pricey endeavour putting this Triforce together, but can you imagine how cool they'd look on the shelf??