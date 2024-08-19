In what might be one of the company's most unexpected moves of late, Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation, but this time focusing solely on its Nintendo Museum, due to open in Fall 2024 in Kyoto, Japan.

So no, there won't be any game announcements during this Direct and certainly no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor, but we can look forward to a virtual tour of the new museum to get a taste of what attendees can expect to see later this year and beyond.

The Direct kicks off at 3pm PDT / 6pm EDT / 11pm BST / 12am (Tue) CEST / 8am AET and will last for roughly 10 minutes, so make sure you're here to watch alongside your fellow Nintendo Life community members. It's admittedly a bit of a late one for those of us here in Europe, so it's unlikely we'll be particularly active in the live chat, but we hope you all have a good time.