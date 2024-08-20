The Nintendo Museum is finally opening this year and now that Nintendo has given us a preview in the latest Direct broadcast, we've put together this gallery capturing its retro history.

As previously revealed, the museum is built on the site of Nintendo's original factory (the Nintendo Uji Ogura Plant) where it made Hanafuda and playing cards. Quality checks also happened at this location during the Famicom era.

Here's what you can expect when you walk in on the second floor - Nintendo products from past to present. It's mostly focused on Nintendo's video game history here, and there are even giant controllers and systems hanging from the roof!

Here's a look at the Famicom exhibit in this section. There are screens above playing the games, and if you listen closely, you can hear the sound coming from each title thanks to the directional speakers.

As mentioned, all of Nintendo's history is on display and this includes an exhibit where you can see an evolution of products played by moving your body. Some other areas show the transformation of the '? Block' from Super Mario, as well as how game graphics have developed over the years.

One other area features Nintendo products from the era before the company made games. In the bottom right of the images below you can see a diazo copy machine called a Copilas. And there's a Mamaberica - aka a baby stroller, alongside a look at board games and various other "family-friendly" toys. A light gun is also on display.

The Color TV-Game 6 and Color TV-Game 15 also featured during the tour. These were "the first household video game devices Nintendo made". All of this is just a small amount of what's on display.

Now, onto the first floor, which is filled with interactive experiences. Nintendo has created eight interactive experiences which are based on the idea of it bringing "past Nintendo products into the present era".

This area also includes a giant screen where you use a smartphone device (provided by the museum) to play a traditional Japanese card game called Hyakunin Isshu. To experience all of these interactive experiences, you'll need the entry pass. This pass comes loaded with digital coins that can be used on the museum's activities.

Three of the interactive experiences revealed so far include the Ultra Machine, Zapper & Scope SP, and an area where you can use large controllers to play games.

With the Ultra Machine (an outdoor pitching machine), you'll step into a Japanese-style room and hit balls with a bat, If you hit certain objects in the room, they might react.

In Zapper & Scope SP, you'll experience Laser Clay shooting with modern technology - with up to 13 participants at once and two light guns to select from (the Zapper and the Super Scope). The aim here is to shoot all the enemies.

Now, onto a section where you can play games with giant controllers! You'll need to team up with others here to succeed. Apart from the Famicom, you can also play Super Famicom, Nintendo 64, and even Wii games (with giant Wii Remotes).

Apart from all this, you'll also be able to play Hanafuda. Nintendo will be hosting workshops as well, where you can make your own Hanafuda cards, and the Museum even includes a cafe, and a shop with exclusive merchandise.

And that's the tour! Oh...one more thing, you can also make music with Toad by patting them on their head. Here's a demonstration by Miyamoto: