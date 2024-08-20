The summer of gaming is never-ending, and it's time to check in on Cologne, Germany for Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024.

Unlike last year's event, Nintendo is skipping the convention entirely this year — perhaps because of those Switch successor rumours from last year? Anyhow, that doesn't mean there won't be any Switch games at the show, of course.

We know Gamescom is always light, but we still want you guys to sit down and chat about one of the biggest events of the year. We'll have some Little Nightmares 3 and Civilization VII, at the very least (both of those are multiplatform). Sega has also said it will have a new game announcement; maaaybe that's Switch-bound?

Anyway, join us at 11am PST / 2pm EST / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST for an afternoon/evening of video game announcements.