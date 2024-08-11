Capcom wants to revive all of its legacy fighting games on modern platforms, according to the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection producer Shuhei Matsumoto.

Speaking to IGN at EVO 2024 recently, Matsumoto explained how Capcom is aware of the demand, and hopes making these classic fighters more accessible to new audiences could lead to "bigger and better things" going forward:

"We have a lot of other legacy fighting games that we know fans out there really want them to be re-released again on modern platforms and the feeling is mutual on the development side, we want people to get to know all these other classic games. What we can do right now is try to re-release them and so people who may have never had the chance to play those games get familarised with them and from there hopefully we can go on to bigger and better things."

In a separate question asking about the possibility of re-releasing a game like Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike (again), Matsumoto reiterated how the team was "definitely" up for more re-releases: