The Switch has been a huge success for Nintendo and it looks like the hybrid system is currently on track to surpass the sales of Sony's PlayStation 2 in the US.

According to an update from Circana's executive director and industry advisor Mat Piscatella, as of June 2024, Switch life-to-date US unit sales are now only 1.1 million units away from the PlayStation 2. The Switch is currently the third best-selling unit of all time in the US (since 1995), placing behind the PS2 and Nintendo DS.

"Switch currently ranks 3rd all-time in US units since 1995, trialing only NDS and PS2."

Piscatella previously noted how more Switch hardware was on the way with the upcoming September release of the 'Hyrule Edition' Switch Lite. This is expected to further boost overall sales in this region.

Although Nintendo's latest generation hardware looks set to surpass the sales of the PS2 domestically, according to PlayStation's ex-CEO Jim Ryan, it might be a while before it matches the PlayStation 2's worldwide sales. Switch has currently sold 143 million units as of 30th June 2024, while the PS2 shifted 160 million units worldwide during its lifetime.

Earlier this year in May, Nintendo announced a Switch "successor" announcement was coming "this fiscal year".