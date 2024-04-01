Back in February, Nintendo confirmed that the Switch family had now sold over 139 million units since the OG console's launch in March 2017.

Almost two months later, it's reasonably safe to assume that sales have now comfortably marched passed the 140 million mark, which means that the Switch only needs to sell a further 15 million to surpass the PS2 at 155 million units... Right?

Well, not quite. According to PlayStation's ex-CEO Jim Ryan (who officially resigned as of 1st April, 2024), who appeared on the Official PlayStation Podcast to commemorate his time at the firm, The PS2 has actually sold a total of 160 million units (thanks, VGC). This means the Switch is roughly 20 million units shy of becoming the best-selling console of all time by current estimates. You can check out Ryan's comments at the 14:52 mark in the podcast itself.

Now, given Ryan's position at Sony during his time at the firm, we can't imagine that this is just a random number he's pulled out of his back pocket. PS2 consoles were officially produced right up until 2013, while Sony had stopped supplying sales figures in 2012. So it's entirely plausible that the PS2 managed to add another 5 million onto the 155 million that had been previously confirmed.

What's also important to consider, however, is that the PS2 had a remarkably lengthy lifespan. Originally launched in March 2000, production ending in 2013 meant that it had an incredible 13 years on the market. The Switch has now been available for over 7 years, but assuming Nintendo chooses to keep it available as a budget option when the successor eventually launches, we reckon 160 million is still well within reach.

Still, which console comes out on top will ultimately mean little to Nintendo itself, but it would be nice for the company to achieve such a momentous milestone after the abject failiure of the Wii U.