Alongside the reveal of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at the recent Direct, Nintendo surprised fans with a brand new 'Hyrule Edition' Switch Lite console.

It's arriving on 26th September 2024 and ahead of the official launch pre-orders have slowly been going live at select retailers. The latest pre-order now available is at Best Buy in the US for $209.99. This system also comes bundled with a 12-month Switch Online + Expansion membership.

It's got us wondering if any of our community here on Nintendo Life will be getting this special edition Switch Lite and if you've already pre-ordered it. So vote in our poll and leave a comment below.