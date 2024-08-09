Sega has announced its video game line up for this year's Gamescom, which is taking place in Germany later this month.

It will lead with the October 2024 release Sonic X Shadow Generations. This game will be publicly playable in Europe for the first time and is being joined by the Atlus fantasy RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio which also makes its public debut.

In addition to this, fans can look forward to the "global premier" of an "unannounced project". Here's the PR announcement:

"Completing the line-up of playable titles on the SEGA stand is an as yet unannounced project. Stay tuned to our social channels over the coming weeks for more information."

As mentioned, this "unannounced project" will complete Sega's line-up of playable titles. Nothing else has been revealed about it just yet, so when we learn more we'll let you know.

Regarding Sonic X Shadow Generations, players will be able to choose between Shadow the Hedgehog's brand-new story campaign or Sonic the Hedgehog's adventure. Sonic himself will be in attendance, allowing fans to take photos with him, and the custom-built Shadow-inspired motorcycle will also be on display.

Gamescom kicks off later this month with Opening Night Live on 20th August and the entire event runs until 25th August.