To celebrate the year of Shadow the Hedgehog, Sega is releasing a new animated series officially titled Sonic X Shadow Generations: Dark Beginnings. As part of Anime Expo 2024, Sega held a special panel showing off the first trailer.

In it, you can see not only Shadow (voiced by Kirk Thornton) but also Maria (Stephanie Sheh) and spoiler alert... Emerl, who originally debuted in the 2003/04 Game Boy Advance title Sonic Battle.

Studio Giggex is animating the series, with Ian Flynn writing, and the series will be a three episode prologue arriving this Fall. Here's a look, courtesy of Sonic Stadium:

During the panel, Sonic head Takashi Iizuka and company showed off a "brief" Shadow the Hedgehog timeline, featuring some of Shadow's pivotal moments in the series leading up to Sonic X Shadow Generations as well as the series Dark Beginnings. They also discussed the character's creation.