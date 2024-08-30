Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Gorgeous-looking storybook adventure The Plucky Squire will, rather brilliantly, be localised into 11 different languages with full voice acting. Developer All Possible Futures made this announcement on Twitter yesterday and shared the full localisation credits (again, brilliant), but it was what followed that made us smile the most because, as it turns out, the Brazilian dub stars none other than Shrek... kinda.

Mauro Ramos, the voice of Shrek in Brazil, will be lending his vocal talents to the role of Narrator in The Plucky Squire. Ramos has also performed dubbing work for the likes of Pumba in The Lion King and Sully in Monsters Inc., but it is clearly the lovable ogre that All Possible Futures' James Turner and co. are the proudest to boast.

Turner even shared an original piece of art showing game protagonist Jot standing side-by-side with the Dreamworks figurehead. Come on, that's cute!





Thank you, Brazil! We're so happy to have Mauro Ramos, the voice of Shrek and many iconic characters in Brazil, narrating Jot's story Obrigado pelo carinho, Brasil! Estamos muito felizes em ter o Mauro Ramos, a voz do Shrek no Brasil, narrando a história e aventuras do Pontinho.Thank you, Brazil! We're so happy to have Mauro Ramos, the voice of Shrek and many iconic characters in Brazil, narrating Jot's story pic.twitter.com/MMrnic46o9 August 29, 2024

You can hear Ramos in action as the first narrator in the above 'World of Words' trailer, which also showcases the other 10 localisation voice actors.

After much mystery, Devolver Digital announced earlier this month that The Plucky Squire will launch on Switch on 17th September. Having gone hands-on with it at this year's Summer Game Fest, we couldn't be more excited! We called The Plucky Squire "a blend of Jackanory and projections of a child’s imagination" in our preview, praising how it made us feel like kids again.

Looks like it's going to be one of the many highlights in a stacked September.