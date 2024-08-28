Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

Update [Wed 28th Aug, 2024 02:15 BST]:

Following last week's announcement, physical pre-orders for The Plucky Squire are now live. There's the standard edition for $34.99 and the Devolver Deluxe Editions for $54.99, with the team targeting a 21st February 2025 release date.

Additionally, it's been confirmed the digital version of the game launch on 17th September 2024 will be priced at $29.99 on all platforms. Physical pre-orders for this game are "available online through retailers in many regions around the world".

The Deluxe Editions will come with a copy of the game, a 108 page softbound artbook, an official soundtrack CD or download code, and a collector's box.





Original article [Sun 18th Aug, 2024 05:05 BST]:

Earlier this week, the joyous storybook adventure 'The Plucky Squire' locked in a September release date for the Switch.

If you were hoping for a physical release, you're in luck. The development team has now revealed a hard copy is on the way. No date or platforms have been mentioned just yet, but it has been confirmed it won't be ready for the game's launch on 17th September 2024.





So we're working to get physical versions ready as soon as we can, but they won't be ready for launch.



We'll post here when we have details to share! Just like many of you, everyone on our team would LOVE to have a physical edition of The Plucky Squire for our own shelves!So we're working to get physical versions ready as soon as we can, but they won't be ready for launch.We'll post here when we have details to share! pic.twitter.com/8ncozPBx4M August 17, 2024

